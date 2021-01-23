Former Sears location at Haute City Center to become COVID-19 vaccination site

(WTHI) - We've been able to confirm a new COVID-19 vaccine site is coming to the Haute City Center Mall in Terre Haute.

In the meantime...news 10 has gotten confirmation of a new vaccination site coming for vigo county.

Vigo county health officer doctor darren brucken told news 10...the automotive section of the old sears building will be used as a vaccination clinic.

That's at "haute city center".

The health department plans to run the clinic 6 days a week...7 hours a day.

Dr. brucken says money from the "cares act" will be used to pay the rent.

They hope to open the additional