Former Sears location at Haute City Center to become COVID-19 vaccination site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - We've been able to confirm a new COVID-19 vaccine site is coming to the Haute City Center Mall in Terre Haute.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.
(WTHI) - We've been able to confirm a new COVID-19 vaccine site is coming to the Haute City Center Mall in Terre Haute.
Calling 2-1-1.
In the meantime...news 10 has gotten confirmation of a new vaccination site coming for vigo county.
Vigo county health officer doctor darren brucken told news 10...the automotive section of the old sears building will be used as a vaccination clinic.
That's at "haute city center".
The health department plans to run the clinic 6 days a week...7 hours a day.
Dr. brucken says money from the "cares act" will be used to pay the rent.
They hope to open the additional
Noon-2021-01-20
11pm-2021-01-16