One restaurant reopens its doors after fire

One of Bishop's BBQ locations is back in business after owners had to shut it down because a fire destroyed the kitchen last year.

The manager says work was slowed to get back open because of the coronavirus.

"we're just glad to see everybody."

General manager of bishop's west main street location, alanna hilliard said business boomed since they reopened two weeks ago.

Sot: "it's good to see all of our regular customers.

We've been pretty busy, pretty steady everyday so it's been good to see everybody."

Owners of bishop's bbq had to close this location after a fire destroyed the kitchen last year.

Hilliard said it took 9 months for construction workers to repair the damage.

She said the pandemic definitely slowed construction down, but she and employees didn't give up hope.

Sot: "it did take us awhile to reopen, you know due to the pandemic and everything going on, but we knew we were going to open back up eventually."

Hilliard said customers can now pick up a hot meal from this location 7 days a week.

