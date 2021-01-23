Date Set For Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial

Former President Donald Trump has a date with an impeachment trial.
This comes as President Joe Biden lays out new plans to help Americans suffering economically; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Former President Donald Trump has a date with an impeachment trial.
This comes as President Joe Biden lays out new plans to help Americans suffering economically; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
The Senate announced that former President Trump will be impeached in February.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announces details for the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump with the..