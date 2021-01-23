Baylor Wins Wrestling Match With McCallie
On the mat tonight against rival mccallie.
=== red raiders get rolling early.
138 pound class.
Ryan tisdale pins james cross in the first two minutes.
=== with baylor up 18-11 going into 195 pound weight division, and the red raider's david harper gets the pin for the win.
=== since this is a rivalry, there were some tense moments, especially in the last match.
Mccallie's jack braman and baylor's jackson bond.
Both two time state champs.
Went to overtime with braman winning.
=== but baylor rolls to a 51-14 victory.