Baylor Wins Wrestling Match With McCallie

On the mat tonight against rival mccallie.

=== red raiders get rolling early.

138 pound class.

Ryan tisdale pins james cross in the first two minutes.

=== with baylor up 18-11 going into 195 pound weight division, and the red raider's david harper gets the pin for the win.

=== since this is a rivalry, there were some tense moments, especially in the last match.

Mccallie's jack braman and baylor's jackson bond.

Both two time state champs.

Went to overtime with braman winning.

=== but baylor rolls to a 51-14 victory.