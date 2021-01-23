UMR begins testing for asymptomatic cases of Covid-19

Up.

It's one of the insidious ways covid?

"*19 spreads quickly ?

*- people who have the virus, but aren't showing symptoms can unknowingly infect others.

Kimt news three's nick kruszalnicki joins us live now with how the minnesota department of health and the university of minnesota rochester are teaming up to find those asymptomatic carriers.

Xxx george ?

"* testing for asymptomatic carriers of covid?

"*19 took place at u?

"* today in the 318 commons.

If you missed out ?

"* they're doig it again tomorrow.

The testing runs from noon until six p?

"*m.

It's not just for u?

"*m?

"*r students, anyone in the community can get tested.

They are using the saliva testing method ?

"* and they're asking participants not to eat, drink, or use tobacco before showing up.

Amanda frie (free) with the minnesota department of health tells me why it is so important to the sooner we are able to identify those asymptomatic positive cases, the sooner those infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus.

During today's clinic, there was pretty good turnout.

About 100 people made appointments thanks nick.

If you are interested in signing up for the asymptomatic screening ?

"* head on over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.

We have a link where you can make an appointment./// during today's clinic, there was pretty good turnout.

About 100 people made appointments thanks nick.

If you are interested in signing up for the asymptomatic screening ?

"* head on over to kimt dot com and look for this story under local news.

We have a link where you