KIMT Talks to Mayor Kim Norton

but authorities say there is no indication of after delivering her state of the city address this morning... mayor kim norton is speaking with kimt news 3 about how to tackle some of rochester's most pressing issues.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon sat down with the mayor this afternoon and joins us live.

Anthony?

Well george... mayor norton says the state of the city is bright.

She tells me rochester went through a lot last year... but feels the city has grown and can come together to emerge from the pandemic in a positive way.

During our conversation we touched on a wide array of topics ranging from evironmental accolades to the city's actions in supporting local businesses like these.

Here are a few important moments from our conversation.

"what do you say to those folks in the business community who feel as though local leaders here in rochester, or olmsted county, or even the state are not doing enough to protect local businesses during the pandemic?"

"we put all of our reserve money, almost all of it, into relief for businesses, which is really unheard of.

It isn't, you know, that's not something we've typically done.

Immediately when the first shutdown occurred, we put together a package to support our local businesses.

The city council moved immediately on that.

So we have been to the table starting on day one, and we have trimmed out fees, we have reduced fees, we have delayed fees, we've done everything we can within our power, knowing that our budgets have also been heavily impacted."

"those business people are our friends and neighbors.

We care very deeply about them because we know them.

And it's frustrating for people to think we don't care."

"one other major priority is affordable housing.

How can the city start really making headway in that area?"

"the need continues and grows moving ahead, and we will step up to solve that with the county and our other partners as well."

"i think it's worth mentioning that in this area around the civic center and across the street, we own land along the river.

And because the city owns the land, we can ask for certain types of development, mixed?

"*use, mixed?

"*income development.

And we can lower rents for those with and mayor norton adds rochester is going into 2021 in a stronger position than many communities partly because the residents and businesses responded so well to the pandemic safety measures.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news three.

Thank you anthony.

We'll have an extended version of anthony's conversation with