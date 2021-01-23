Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, January 24, 2021

Teams Benched Due To Covid-19

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Teams Benched Due To Covid-19
Teams Benched Due To Covid-19
Teams Benched Due To Covid-19

Percent.

New at ten -- as the fight against the coroanvirus goes on -- athletic programs across the country are still feeling it's impact.

Here in madison county -- another u-a-h team had to postpone games due to covid protocols.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from the school's campus to tell us more about the situation.

Max...

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage