Lynn spring sports returning in 2021

Lynn sports will be making their return in 2021.

LYNN UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCEDTHAT THEIR SPRING SPORTS WILLBE MAKING A RETURN IN 20-21.SWIMMING, GOLF, TENNIS ANDCROSS COUNTRY WILL ALL TAKEPART IN THE SEASON.

THESESPORTS ALL SAW THEIR 20-20SEASONS CANCELLED DUE TOCOVID-19.

THE SCHOOL WILL TAKEPRECAUTIONS TO ENSURE THEIRSAFETY INCLUDING NOT ALLOWINGFANS AT THE EVENTS.

FORATHLETIC DIRECTOR DEVIN CROSBYTHAT WAS ONE OF THE TOUGHESTPARTS OF THE DECISION MAKINGPROCESS.THE ONGOING PANDEMIC HAS MADETHINGS DIFFICULT FOR A LOT OFTEAMS THROUGHOUT SPORT