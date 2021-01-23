North Knox Pike Central

To you rick north knox was looking for a win to get back to the five hundred mark on the season.... the seven and eight warriors entertained pike central... great passing by north knox....the ball never touches the floor....nice teamwork leads to a isaish collins bucket in the second quarter... warriors putting on another passing clinic this time on the other side of the court...again the ball doesn't touch the floor...e-n kixmiller with the easy duece.... third quarter...pike central makes the mistake and gives holtman doades to much room and this superstar will do this to you all day long.... warriors looking like the golden state warriors again with their unselfish play....they find brayden thorne wide open in the corner....he gets some home cooking with the friendly bounce on the three... north knox wins 62-45....warrior s improve to 8-8...