Friday Night Frenzy show for Jan 22 segment 2

Central christian on senior night..

Yeah rollie norton's team looking to snap a four game losing skid tonight..

Against a central christian team..

That's also lost four straight..

Immanuel mitchell one of those seniors being honored in this one..

More from him in a moment..

This contest all central chirstian to start..

In transition kaleb chambers fires it ahead to elijah mattingly..

The junior finishes it..

And the chargers are up 5-0 early..

Later on there's a cardinal rule when it comes to three point shooters..

Don't foul them..

Chambers is fouled shooting the jumper and he's able to knock it down!

Central christian up 7..

Faith fighting back in this one though..

Mitchell off the feed up top..

13 knocks down the jumper..

The eag six..

Later in the first half..

Jadon riley dribbles into a mid-range jumper of his own..

Buckets... and david streitmatter caps this thing off..

Faith christian wins a close one!

62-60 the final..

They snap that losing streak..

The eagles now 3-6 on the season ..

Flying over to carroll county ..

How about the carroll boys and girls basketball teams?

The cougars' two programs are a combined 24-4 this season ..

Brady willes and the girls did not play tonight ..

But bodie bender and his group in action ..

9-1 carroll battled 5-6 tri-central ..

J-d is back with us with more on this contest.

Hey there guys long time no see... carroll girls basketball is of to one of its best starts ever... the fun doesn't stop there for cougar athletics.... the guys are having their best season since 2008... they've won their last 8... looking to make it number 9 tonight..

The carroll cougars still putting on a display for the few fans able to attend tonight's contest.

And tri-central gets things started with a quick pass down low to jake chapman for two.

The cougars answer right back with an almost identical play.

Jaden harness goes down low to get the drop.

And they do it again...owen duff takes it along the baseline and rolls it in for another deuce.

Tri-central will take advantage of an open lane and pull up a quick jumper for two.

But carroll will says we can do better than that.

Duff comes up big outside the arch for three.

Good night for shooting in flora..

Tri-central trying again but gets swatted..

Ethan duff sends it down court to jake skinner to roll it in for another easy two.

Carroll takes advantage of playing on their property..

The cougars win 81-63... bodie bender's cougars will play at faith christitan tomorrow night... who as you just saw has finally bounced back... that's it from me tonight... i'll send it back to you... ok cory dunn and rossville hosting clinton central at the hive tonight..

In hoosier heartland conference action..

First half action..

Good defense leads to good offense..

Luke meek comes up with the steal and he goes coast to coast for the lay in..

Rossville takes a 16-5 lead..

Later in the half..

Exquisite ball movement from the hornets on this possession..

Damon shaw finishes it off..

The rossville lead hangin in at 10..

Clinton central showing some fight in the first half though..

Here's logan whiteman from the top..

The bank is open on friday nights in rossville..

But just too much from the hornets tonight..

Just before the half..

Meek finding space in the lane..

Finishing off glass..

And rossville wins it..

64-43 the l..

Ok over to clinton county we go... clinton prairie hosting eastern tonight..

Early on in this one..

The gophers moving the ball nicely..

Trevor funk gets the feed down low and the big man finishes it off..

Later on..

Austin gibson is wide open in the corner..

Threes please!

The gopher lead is four after that bucket..

Eastern not going away though..

Callum brand able to finish underneath with a nice reverse layup..

But clinton prairie too much tonight..

We've said it before..

We'll say it again..

Good defense leading to good offense..

Jared stillwell finishing the bucket..

And clinton prairie finishes eastern..

The gophers win 52 to 42.

Meanwhile attica playing host to seeger this evening..

First quarter, kolton pearson jumps the pass and he's all alone for the easy lay up..

Get up there young man..

Next possesion, it's pearson again.

Misses the tip but gets his own rebound.

He muscles his way back up for his second basket..

23 was all over the glass for the patriots in this one..

Later in the contest..

Brandte gayer on the baseline, he skips to jackson davis in the corner... knocks home the triple to tie the game at four a piece.

But seeger would start to wear attica down second quarter patriotowen sned.

Rims out but guess who?

Pearson is there again to clean up the boards and gets the bucket.

Seeger goes on to win this one..

50-31 that does it for the high school highlight portion of our show ..

Still plenty more to come ..

Including a huge matchup at mackey arena.

Matt painter and purdue battled juwan howard and no.

7 michigan ..

Find out if the trevion williams and the boilermakers took down the wolverines and earned their fifth straight win on the other side of the break.