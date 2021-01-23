Before During After Movie

Before During After Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: "before /during /after is the story of Jennie Lonergan, a middle-aged NYC theatre actress, who is forced to figure out the kind of person she wants to be when her seemingly perfect 15-year marriage comes to an abrupt end after she discovers her husband is having an affair.

The film is anchored in one day in Jennie’s life when she is auditioning for a career-making role in a play that triggers a flood of her own unprocessed memories about her marriage and the aftermath of her divorce.

And so the film goes backwards and forwards in time, as memories tend to do, until we realize that the audition itself is also a memory and the true present moment is one where she stands solid on her own two feet, with strength and vulnerability to move forward in the direction of her best life."