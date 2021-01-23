“If You Give a Child a Book” campaign

More than 800 Lee County students now have a new book of their own, and it's all thanks to the generosity of people like you!

OFF THE BOOKS.THIS GIVEAWAY IS ONE OF MANY WEARE DOING.... IT’S THECULMINATION OF THE SCRIPPSHOWARD FOUNDATION’S "IF YOU GIVEA CHILD A BOOK" CAMPAIGN... TOTHE MANY OF YOU WHO MADE ADONATION TO THAT CAMPAIGN... WEWANT TO SAY THANK YOU.

THESCHOOL’S PRINCIPAL SHARES THEKIDS’ THANKS AS WELL.***SOT***"The boys and girls are soexcited and we talked to themabout what it meant to have abook of their own that theyowned and their comments werethings like ’I learn more when Iknow it’s mine.’ ’I love lookingat the beautiful pages.’ ’I likeknowing I can pick up the bookanytime I want and I don’t needto return it anywhere.’ ’I lovereading about animals.’ ’I loveusing my sight words and seeinmy sight words in the story thatI read and I can pick it up andlook back at what I learned.’"ACCORDING TO SCHOLASTIC BOOKFAIRS, EVERY BOOK GENERATESAPPROXIMATELY 180 READINGMINUTES FOR KIDS... MEAN