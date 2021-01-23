Utica Comets release 2020-21 regular season schedule

5, in Rochester, and will stay on the road until the first home game on Feb.

The Utica Comets will kick off the regular season on Friday, Feb.

The utica comets - along with the american hockey league - released the full 2020-2021 regular season schedule today.

The comets will open the season on the road against the rochester americans on february fifth - they will then travel to syracuse to play the crunch the very next night.

As we told you yesterday - the home opener will be against the crunch on february 17th.

The comets will play a 32-game slate - 16 at home and 16 on the road - with 14 games each against rochester and syracuse.

They'll also face the providence bruins and binghamton devils twice a-piece.

The regular season will end as it began - in rochester against the amerks on may 14th.

Check out the full schedule on wktv.com.

