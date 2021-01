Dharmendra Pradhan pays floral tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Cuttak.

He paid tribute at the Jankinath Bhawan on January 23.

Government of India had decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road today.