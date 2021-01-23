Southwest Florida Women's March fights for equality

Next week.

Expect more of thesame throughTHE 3RD ANNUAL FORT MYERSWOMEN’S MARCH IS TOMORROWMORNING .WHILE IT’S NORMALLY ANIN-PERSON EVEN━CONCERNS ABOUT RISINGCORONAVIRUS CASES AND SAFETYHAVE MOVED THE EVENT ONLINE THISYEAR.FOX 4’S CHRISTINA EVANSTALKED TO THE ORGANIZERS OF THEMARCH TO FIND OUT HOW THEY PLANTO MAKE AN IMPACT.(11-19)FOR SUSAN MCGUIR━ THE ANNUALWOMEN’S MARCH IS ONE OF THE BESTDAYS OF THE YEA━ITS AN OPPORTUNITY TO DRAW CLOSETO THE COMMUNIT━ STAND HAND IN-HAN━ AND MARCH FOR EQUALITYSOT: Susan McGuire,Communications Women’s March ofFort MyersWomen’s issues are human issueThere’s nothing about being awoman that that takes youroutside of the mainstreamTHIS YEA━ THE GROUP WON’T BEMARCHING IN PERSONTHE CHANGE WAS MADE BECAUSE OFRISING CORONAVIRUS CASES ANDSAFETY CONCERNS DUE TO THEPOLITICAL UNREST IN THE NATION’SCAPITOLSO, THE SAME SPEECHE━ AMUSICAL PERFORMANCES THAT WE’REUSED TO SEEING ON OUR STREETS--WILL TAKE PLACE ON OUR SCREENSBUT NOT SILENCING THE GROUP’SMAIN MESSAGE THIS YEAR-- THECOUNTRY’S NEED FOR MOREAFFORDABLE HEALTH CARESOT: Susan McGuire,Communications Women’s March ofFort MyersWe need to keep talking abouthealth care until we gethealthcare!MCGUIRE SAYS THE CURRENT SYSTEMIS FLAWE━MOST PEOPLE LIKE TEACHERS ORACCOUNTANTS GET HEALTHCARETHROUGH THEIR EMPLOYER━BUT THIS SYSTEM MAKES IT HARD ONSMALL-BUSINESS OWNERS LIKE HERLIFE-PARTNERSOT: Susan McGuire,Communications Women’s March ofFort MyeHis premiums on healthcare dotgov for just ordinary FloridBlue is 1,950 dollars a month!

Amonth!

And yet he still hadeductibles and he still hasco-pays this is not evenaffordable healthcare!SO TOMORRO━ SHE WILL MARC━BELIEVING OUR COUNTRY CAN TAKEFROM ITS EXPERIENCE WITHCOVID-19 TO MAKE HEALTHCAREAFFORDABLE FOR ALL PEOPLE-- FROMBABIES TO OLDER ADULTSSOT: Susan McGuire,Communications Women’s March ofFort MyersIf we can give taxpayer fundedCovid immunizations why cant wegive taxpayer funded childhoodimmunizations.

We have shownthat we do have the power to dothese things.

We just lack thepolitical will.SHE TELLS ME THAT THE WOMEN’SMARCH STANDS FOR THE AMERICANDREA━ THAT ALL PEOPLE ARE MADEEQUAL AND DESERVE TO HAVE A FAIRCHANCE IN THIS COUNTR━ NOMATTER YOUR RACE, GENDER ORPOLITICAL PARTYSOT: Susan McGuire,Communications Women’s March ofFort MyersIts been politicized but its notpartisan.

We all need the samethings right n