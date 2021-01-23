Raiders softball prepares for the title defense in 2021

With 16 returning players and head coach Jessica Pistole back at Southern Oregon University, the Raiders look to defend their 2019 National Championship.

Just a few weeks.

Newswatch 12 sports josh shelton joined the raiders at practice today to see how they're preparing.

The 2020 softball season was cut short-- so there was no national champion.

The season here in 2021 will start to get rolling here in just a few weeks.

And when teams start rolling into ashland, they'll see this banner in center field: a reminder that the raiders of sou still reign supreme.

They also enter the season ranked number one in the nation... putting an even bigger target on their back.

But for now-- the raiders are keeping their focus on the day ahead.

While goals of hoisting the natty are in the back of everyone's mind-- after last season's abrupt end, s-o-u is just wants to play.

Jessica pistole says, "we're hungry to compete.

We want to be able to play, we want a chance to get out on the field and play some other competition.

So we're hopeful and excited and working everyday to get better."

With all the changes in how this season will unfold-- one thing remains constant: this raiders team still likes to have fun.

Jessica pistole says, "what are they doing?

Hahahaha!"

Josh shelton: "away for a year but not much has changed?"

Pistole: "not much has changed.

See why i love coming here everyday?

Why i love seeing these guys?

They're hilarious."

The raiders aren't scheduled to have a home game here in ashland until march 19-th when warner pacific comes to town.

But with practices already