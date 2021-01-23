Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, January 23, 2021

1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
One winning ticket has been sold in the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

MICHIGAN..IT'S NOT CLEAR EXACTLY WHERE,THOUGH..LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THOSEWINNING NUMBERS...THEY ARE 4- 26- 42- 50- 60 ANDTHE MEGABALL IS 24..THE JACKPOT IS ESTIMATED TO BEWORTH A STAGGERING1-BILLION-DOLLARS!COMING UP..CONVICTED OF KILLING OF HISWIFE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage