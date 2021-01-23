Parliamentarians pay tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 23 paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajeev Shukla among other parliamentarians also remembered Bose.

Netaji's bravery is well-known and he was a scholar, soldier and statesman par excellence.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.