GST will be restructured if UPA comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 23 addressed the representatives of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Coimbatore.

He said that when United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will come to power, it will restructure the GST, the indirect tax regime.

"It is the commitment of the UPA government that when we come to power, we will restructure the Goods and Services Tax (GST)," Gandhi told the MSME people.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.