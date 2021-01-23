Netaji envisioned a modern India rooted in history: Daughter on 125th anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter Prof Dr Anita Bose Pfaff thanked both the Centre and state governments for honouring her father on his 125th birth anniversary.

"124 years ago, one of India's most renowned sons-my father Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born in Cuttack.

Centre and State Govts have decided to honour him on 125th year after his birth.

Thank you very much for this.

He had envisioned a country which would be modern, enlightened and deeply rooted in her history, philosophy, religious traditions.

He foresaw there would be challenges after independence and hoped to be part of people who would face them but that wasn't to be," said Prof Dr Anita Bose Pfaf.