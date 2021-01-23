Subhas Chandra Bose's portrait hosted by Indian Consulate in Germany

Consul General of India for South Germany, Mohit Yadav paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary by hosting Netaji's portrait which reflected his time spent in Germany.

"125 years ago, a son of India was born.

He became a valorous freedom fighter who devoted his life towards one great cause -India's freedom.

He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India that is free and leads life of dignity," said Yadav.

Consulate General of India hosted Netaji's portrait reflecting his time in Germany