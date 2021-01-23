Northview Boys Roll Indian Creek

Knights take care of the Braves at home.

Back in the win column.

Speaking of terre haute north....northview picked up argueable their biggest win of the season tuesday when the knocked off the patriots for the second year in a row.

The knights welcomed indian creek to town, and it wouldn't be a northview game without the knights biggest fan alia blackburn in attendance.

1st qtr, caleb swearingen drives inside, nice brakes, leading to the turn around jumper.

Rick do you remember the drew carey show?

Well sophomore drew cook decided to host his own shot tonight first drilling this corner three to put the knights in front by four.

Later in the qtr, great pressure underneath the rim from ethan deehart leads to the turnover and cook knocks down the lay in.

Cook scored 10 of his teams 12 points in the first qtr, he finished with 24 points, six three pointers, and 12 boards in the contest.

Just an incredible all-around night for the young guard.

2nd qtr, knights pulling away quickly now as swearingen goes coast-to-coast for the lay in.

As northview picks up another impressive wic win blowing