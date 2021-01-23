Greencastle Gets Back in the Win Column Against South Vermillion

Ot by a final 55-46.

After winning the wabash valley classic greencastle has cooled off a bit, dropping two out of their last three..... tonight the tiger cubs visited south vermillion... when you face greencastle you have to find a way to stop brody whitaker....that's not easy....the greencastle senior nails the three right in the defenders face...the marian signee had 28... we all know anthony garzolini is a really good qb, but he's just an athlete in general...garzo money from downtown.... evan alexander is pretty good at shooting the three-ball...one of three, three's in knocked down in the game for greencastle.... braden allen with the tough step back jumper over two defenders....south vermillion was hanging around in the third... greencastle gets back to their winning ways....they pull away to win 69-43 on the road... .