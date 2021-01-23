R-Day parade won't stretch till Red Fort due to Covid: Maj Gen Alok Kacker

Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, Major General Alok Kacker on January 23 informed that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Republic Day parade will end at National Stadium and not at Red Fort.

He said, "Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have made a few changes.

The Republic Day parade will end at National Stadium and not at Red Fort.

Each contingent's strength is reduced from 144 to 96 and no veteran marching contingent will be there.

No child below age of 15 will take part and also number of spectators has also been reduced, keeping the social distancing norm in mind." He also said, "Rafale jet will feature for the first time in the fly-past by the Indian Air Force.

The finale, the 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuver, will be done by Rafale aircraft this time."