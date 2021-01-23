Watch: Mamata Banerjee takes out grand procession on Netaji's birth anniversary

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee kicked off a grand procession to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Bose.

The procession, to mark Bose's 125th birth anniversary.

Started from Syambazar area.

Before the commencement of the procession, Banerjee blew a conch shell.

A siren was sounded at 12.15 pm, the time when Bose was born on this day in 1897.

Banerjee also urged the Centre to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday.

The seven-km procession culminated at Netaji Subhash Bose's statue on the Red Road.

Hundreds of people, senior TMC leaders, MLAs joined the procession to pay homage to Netaji.

Chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay, other state govt bureaucrats were also present in the rally.