Portugal to vote for president as infections rise

Portuguese voters - largely confined to their homes due to a strict COVID-19 lockdown - will pick a new president on Sunday (January 24), but some fear going to the polls could worsen a surge in coronavirus cases.
Edward Baran reports.
Portuguese voters - largely confined to their homes due to a strict COVID-19 lockdown - will pick a new president on Sunday (January 24), but some fear going to the polls could worsen a surge in coronavirus cases.
Edward Baran reports.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested negative for the coronavirus in results of two..
The new IPU President was elected with 56 per cent of the vote in a single round of voting.