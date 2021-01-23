India gave clear statements when secularism in France was under attack: Envoy

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on January 23 said that the two countries have always been side-by-side in both good and bad times and also cited examples of 'nuclear test in Pokhran' and 'medicine supply during COVID-19 time'.

"India and France have been side-by-side in both good and bad times.

When India decided to conduct nuclear test in Pokhran, we were on your side as we understand your strategic autonomy.

During COVID-19, you (India) shipped medicines needed in French hospitals.

We are very grateful for that again...Very clear statements were released by your government and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when our values like secularism were under attack in my country," said Emmanuel Lenain.