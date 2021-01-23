Jenrick visits Al-Abbas Mosque vaccination centre in Birmingham

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick visits Al-Abbas Islamic Centre inBirmingham, which is being used as a vaccination centre.

It comes as earlyevidence suggests the UK coronavirus variant may be more deadly.

PrimeMinister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street briefing on Friday: "In additionto spreading more quickly, it also now appears that there is some evidencethat the new variant - the variant that was first identified in London and theSouth East - may be associated with a higher degree of mortality."