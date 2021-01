Legendary US Talk Show Host Larry King Dies Aged 87

Legendary US Talk Show Host Larry King Dies Aged 87 US broadcasting giant Larry King has died at the age of 87.

He achieved worldwide fame interviewing political leaders and celebrities.

In a career spanning six decades he conducted more than 50,000 interviews.

He died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Report by Shoulderg.

