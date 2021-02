Police: 5 shot inside Covington bar; suspect in custody

Officers believe they have the suspect in custody.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW...A LATENIGHT SHOOTING IN COVINGTONSENT FIVE PEOPLE TO THEHOSPITAL.BUT POLICE SAY THEYáDOá HAVE A SUSPECT INCUSTODY.

WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJASMINE MINOR EXPLAINS WHAT WEKNOW SO FAR.POLICE HAVE YET TO RELEASE THENAME OF WHO THE SUSPECT IS,BUT THAT PERSON WAS FOUND ATTHE SCENE AND IS IN CUSTODY ATCOVINGTON POLICE HEADQUARTERS.POLICE SAY AROUND 10 FRIDAYNIGHT THEY GOT THE CALL FORSHOTS FIRED INSIDE THE SECONDTIME AROUND BAR ON MARTINLUTHER KING JR. BOULEVARD.THAT'S WHERE THEY FOUND ATOTAL OF FIVE VICTIMS WITHGUNSHOT WOUNDS, ONE OF THOSEVICTIMS, WE'RE TOLD, HAS LIFETHREATENING INJURIES.

POLICESAY THEY DO HAVE SEVERALWITNESSES THEYRE INTERVIEWING.CLEARLY A LOT OF QUESTIONSSTILL UNANSWERED HERE.

POLICESAY THEY DO NOT KNOW YET WHYTHE SHOOTING STARTED IN THEFIRST PLACE AND WE HAVE NOTGOTTEN AN UPDATE ON THEVICTIMS JUST YET.

ANYONE WITHINFORMATION IS URGED TO CALLTHE COVINGTON POLICEINVESTIGATION UNIT AT 859-292-2234.

INCOVINGTON, JASMINE MINOR, WCPO9 NEWS.