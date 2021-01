Minister: Faith leaders vital in encouraging vaccine take-up

Robert Jenrick has said that faith leaders play a “real role” in encouraging people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The communities secretary spoke as he visited the Al-Abbas Islamic Centre in Birmingham, the first vaccination centre to be opened in a mosque in the UK.

Report by Blairm.

