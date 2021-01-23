Farmers to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' without affecting R-DAY events: Yogendra Yadav

Delhi Police and protesting farmers have reached an agreement, and the unions will "peacefully" take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26, informed Swaraj India's president Yogendra Yadav.

President of Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav said, "Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26.

The barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi.

We (farmers and Delhi Police) have reached an agreement on the route, final details are to be worked out tonight...We will take out a historical and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements."