How the digital divide is impacting online learning amid pandemic

When schools switched to virtual learning, there was a huge effort to get students in need connected online.
But parents in Oakland, California, found they needed more than just technology.
CNN’s Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.
When schools switched to virtual learning, there was a huge effort to get students in need connected online.
But parents in Oakland, California, found they needed more than just technology.
CNN’s Evan McMorris-Santoro reports.
Innovation and education go hand in hand at *Elpro International School*, Pune. Inspired by the concept of the single..
Chip Chapman shows us how an east Tennessee boat manufacturer is taking their boat show online this year. You can see the new..