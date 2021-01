2 men arrested in road rage incident

HELP.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ONROSALIA DIAZ IS ASKED TO CALLCRIME STOPPERS.TWO MEN HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FORTHEIR INVOLVEMENT IN A ROAD RAGEINCIDENT IN FORT MYERS.ROBERTO DELTORO WAS ARRESTED BYFORT MYERS POLICE TODAY...WHILEOFFICIALS IN COLUMBUS OHCAPTURED RAMON SANTIAGO.

HE FLEDTHE STATE WITH HIS CHILDRENAFTER THE INCIDENTHERE’S A VIDEO FROM WHEN ITHAPPENED ON JANUARY 9TH.

FORTMYERS POLICE SAY THOSE TWOMEN...ALONG WITH THREE OTHERPEOPLE BEAT UP A MOTORIS