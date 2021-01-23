More than 150 National Guard in D.C. COVID-19 positive

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for the inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C.

Have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official said the number of troops who tested positive could rise but was still a small fraction of the more than 25,000 troops deployed in city over the past few days.

The U.S. government imposed unprecedented security measures in the city following the deadly Jan.

6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Trump, including checkpoints and fences topped with razor wire.

On her first full day as first Lady, Dr Jill Biden visited National Guard members who helped secure the U.S. Capitol for her husband's inauguration.

"I just wanted to come today to say thank you to all of you for keeping me and my family safe...So the White House baked you some chocolate chip cookies, I can't say that I baked them all myself, but so I wanted to give everybody a cookie as a small thank you for your service and your families' service and for all that you have done for our nation." The National Guard said in a statement that it would not discuss coronavirus cases, but personnel were following CDC guidelines, including temperature checks when they left their home state and arrived in the city, along with a screening questionnaire.

The military has said arrangements are being made for thousands of troops to return home, and that about 15,000 are expected to leave Washington within the next five to 10 days.

About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March, but that number and time period could change.