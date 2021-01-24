San Francisco Movie (1936) - Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald, Spencer Tracy

San Francisco Movie Trailer (1936) - Plot synopsis: Blackie Norton (Clark Gable) is a nightclub owner who hires a down-on-her-luck singer for his club, Mary Blake (Jeanette MacDonald).

The two hit it off and even become romantically involved, but soon she is courted by real-estate magnate Jack Burley (Jack Holt) to sing at the Tivoli Opera House.

At first she refuses, but when she sees questionable posters of her put up by Blackie, she leaves, forcing Blackie to find a way to win her and his business back.

Director: W.S.

Van Dyke Writers: Anita Loos, Robert E.

Hopkins, Herman J.

Mankiewicz Stars: Clark Gable, Jeanette MacDonald, Spencer Tracy