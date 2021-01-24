Pump Up The Volume Movie (1990) - Anthony Lucero, Andy Romano, Keith Stuart Thayer

Pump Up The Volume Movie (1990) Trailer - Plot synopsis: By day, Mark Hunter (Christian Slater) is a painfully shy new kid in a small Arizona town.

But by night, he's Hard Harry, the cynical, uncensored DJ of a pirate radio station.

Idolized by his high school classmates (who are unaware of his real identity), Harry becomes a hero with his fiercely funny monologues on sex, love, and rock and roll.

But when he exposes the corrupt school principal, she calls in the FCC to shut Harry down.

An outrageous rebel with a cause, Slater gives a brilliant performance as the reluctant hero who inspires his classmates to find their own voices of rebellion and individuality.

A movie with a message, Pump Up the Volume is a raw and witty celebration of free speech that will make you laugh, make you cheer and make you think.

Cast: Christian Slater, Annie Ross, Andy Romano, Scott Paulin, Mimi Kennedy, Anthony Lucero, Billy Morrissette, Robert Schenkkan, Cheryl Pollak, Ellen Greene, Samantha Mathis, Lala Sloatman, Holly Sampson Directors: Allan Moyle Writers: Allan Moyle Genres: Comedy