Sudden deaths outside hospitals increased where COVID-19 hit hardest: Research

A new study comparing the incidence of sudden deaths occurring outside the hospital across New York City's highly diverse neighbourhoods with the percentage of positive SARS-CoV-19 tests found that increased sudden deaths during the pandemic correlate to the extent of virus infection in a neighbourhood.

The analysis appeared in 'Heart Rhythm', the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society, and the Pediatric and Congenital Electrophysiology Society, published by Elsevier.

"Our research shows the highly diverse regional distribution of out-of-hospital sudden death during the COVID-19 pandemic surge and follows the geographic distribution of seroconversion to SARS-CoV-2 in New York City," explained lead investigator Stavros E.

Mountantonakis.