Nationalism doesn't mean saying 'Jai Hind' or singing 'Vande Mataram': VP Naidu

While addressing at an event in Hyderabad on January 23, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Nationalism doesn't mean only saying 'Jai Hind' or singing 'Jana Gana Mana' or 'Vande Matram'.

'Jai Hind' means every Indian's 'Jai ho' which is possible when their needs are taken care of, they are fed properly, have clothing and don't face discrimination." "Nation doesn't mean geographical boundaries, everything in the nation, their welfare, is nationalism.

Ours is a glorious civilization which embodies value of share and care.

Our forefathers have given to us philosophy of 'world is one family'," he added.