Boys High School Basketball: #2 Homestead Tops #1 Lawrence North in OT

In a battle between the top two teams in the state, it was Homestead that came out on top over Lawrence North on Saturday.

Good evening everyone..well as far as high school basketball goes, it was billed as the game of the year in the state of indiana, and it certainly lived up to the hype..#2 homestead traveling to take on top-ranked lawrence north in a potential 4-a state championship game preview... ???let's take you down to the northeast side of indianapolis... spartans enter with a 15-0 record... wildcats are 14-0 coming into the day... ???homestead put up over 100 on north side last night... 41 of those came from luke goode... and he picks up right where he left off... spartans jump out to a 6-1 lead... ???later in the first quarter, adding to that five-point advantage... fletcher loyer... more than just a shooter... how 3 bout this finish from the purdue commit..

Spartans go up by seven..???and it seemed like they were getting whatever they wanted in the first half... second quarter... grant simmons the drive and dump off to goode... it's an 11 point lead for sparty..

They led by 10 at the half..???l-n slowly but surely chipped away... it's a two point game as we fast forward to the fourth quarter..

And when are folks gonna learn?

You cannot leave loyer... three of his game high 27 stretches the lead back to five..???but the wildcats have an answer... cj gunn... got offers from i-u, kansas state, wake forest, plenty of others... he can shoot it too... cuts the deficit back to two..

This game winds up going to overtime..???in o-t... lawrence north grabs the momentum... donovan mcculley gets the easy bucket... wildcats go up three with two minutes to play..

???homestead's gotta get a bucket on the ensuing possession... they double goode... simmons left wide open... bang... we're all tied at 50..

Simmons finishes with 13..???spartans get a stop... next touch... this time loyer gets trapped... and watch kaleb kolpien sneak behind the defense... there's your go-ahead bucket with less than 20 seconds to play... last chance for l-n... homestead forces the jump ball... it goes back the other way... ???and there's going to be a new number one team in the state come monday... homestead takes down lawrence north... 55-50 your final...