Curry's 33 Not Enough as USF Runs Away From Goshen

Homestead grad Tahj Curry poured in a game-high 33 points against Saint Francis on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough, as the Cougars beat Goshen by a score of 100-85.

The cardinals, 85-77 your final... ???final stop comes at the hut... saint francis trying to bounce back from monday's loss to indiana wesleyan..

Cougars hosting goshen..???and a familiar face leading the way for the maple leafs... homestead high school's own tahj curry gets it to, plus the foul... curry goes for a game-high 33 points...???but even that wasn't enough against this high-octane usf attack... jalan mull pushing the pace... lobs for jeffrey reynolds, who hammers it home... cougs up 15 late in the second half..???and then it's mull with another dime... this one to dan mckeeman in the corner... the former carroll charger leads the cougars with 18 points... seven assists for mull...???as u-s-f for mull...seven assists for mull...???as u-s-f hangs a hundo on goshen... 100-85 your