Restaurateurs Relieved As Indoor Dining Resumes In Chicago, Suburban Cook County

On Saturday for the first time in nearly three months, restaurants in Chicago and Cook County welcomed customers for indoor dining.
As CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, rules were relaxed after a decrease in COVID cases.
