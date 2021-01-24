Barr-Reeve Heritage Hills

On as loogootee leaves bloomfield with the 60-57 victory.

Sticking with saturday's theme of monster showdowns, 1a top ranked barr-reeve faced off with 3a top ranked heritage hills at southridge.

2nd qtr, we're all tied at 22 when kayden graber does his best brycen impersonation with the sweet assist to tyson knepp.

Later in the qtr, there's just no imitating the real thing as brycen graber hits curt hopf with the no look assist.

Viks in front by six.

Time coming to a close in the half, kayden feeds hopf in the low post for another easy bucket.

Heritage hills calls a timeout as they trail by 11.

2nd half, it's graber to graber as kayden passes it off to his older brother and brycen does the rest.

Getting the hoop and the harm.

The vikings continue to put the rest of the state on notice as they thump previously unbeaten heritage hills