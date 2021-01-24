LOOGOOTEE BLOOMFIELD BBALL

Welcome back.

Several ranked high school area basketball teams faced stiff competition saturday.

We'll start over in bloomfield as the 1a fourth ranked cardinals took on the second ranked loogootee.

We pick this up in the 3rd qtr, luke nonte starts the break with the steal and dumps it off last minute to silas bauer for the easy lions lay in.

A few possessions later, nonte with the quick pass to jordan wildman who uses the euro step to perfection.

Loogootee leads by ten.

Bloomfield's not gonna let loogootee run away from them as brett sherrard gets the lay in and the foul for his cardinals.

Final seconds of the qtr, ryan schulte wants the rock and he gets it.

The junior flys up the floor and gets the lay in at the horn.

Cardinals trail 46-37.

Final minutes of the game now, nonte with another smooth dish to bauer to loogootee up five.

Very next play, bloomfield's star forward baylin graf answers with a three ball.

Cards trail 55-53.

Next bloomfield possession, graf gets the ball baseline, floater, count it.

We're tied at 55 with 90 seconds to go.

Loogootee needs an answer and they get one in sophomore peyton bledsoe as his mid range jumper is money.

Lions back in front by two.

Bloomfield refusing to roll over, christopher royal gets his baseline shot to fall to tie things back up at 57.

Loogootee says it worked once, why not do it again.

Bauer ball screen for bledsoe only this time the young forward attacks the rim gets the hoop and the harm.

He puts his lions ahead by 3 bloomfield gets graf a last second look to send this to ot but it's short and the lions hang