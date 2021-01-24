Minnesota National Guard Returns Home From D.C.

The gravity of being in the nation's capital to secure this presidential inauguration was not lost on the men and women who were there, David Schuman reports (1:47).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 23, 2021
The gravity of being in the nation's capital to secure this presidential inauguration was not lost on the men and women who were there, David Schuman reports (1:47).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 23, 2021
David Schuman explains the unique anniversary that coincides with the Minnesota National Guard’s current mission in the..