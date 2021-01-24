Man in Custody after High-Speed Chase

The Chase Started in Fyffe and ended in Jackson county

New at ten -- a man is in custody after the dekalb county sheriff's office said he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase.

Officials say a fyffe police officer pulled the suspect over near fyffe town hall around 8 o'clock when the suspect drove off -- coming close to hitting the officer.

Investigators say the chase ended in jackson county near county road 612.

The suspect then ran from the car and tried to hide in a camper behind a home.

Charges are now