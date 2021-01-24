Man in Custody after High-Speed Chase

Police Chase In East Chicago, Indiana, Ends With Standoff On South Side
A man was in custody Saturday afternoon, after an early morning police chase in East Chicago, Indiana, ended in gunfire in the..
CBS 2 Chicago
New at ten -- a man is in custody after the dekalb county sheriff's office said he led law enforcement on a multi-county chase.
Officials say a fyffe police officer pulled the suspect over near fyffe town hall around 8 o'clock when the suspect drove off -- coming close to hitting the officer.
Investigators say the chase ended in jackson county near county road 612.
The suspect then ran from the car and tried to hide in a camper behind a home.
Charges are now
A man was in custody Saturday afternoon, after an early morning police chase in East Chicago, Indiana, ended in gunfire in the..
CBS4's Joan Murray reports the pursuit began at NW 27th Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard after the victim spotted his stolen car and..