Cuomo announces opening of community based vaccination clinics

Continuing to call on the federal government to increase supply.

Governor cuomo announced today new york will be setting up the first community based vaccination clinics statewide in an effort to strengthen fairness and equity in the vaccine distribution process.

None of the sites are local here but if you're willing to drive there's one being set up in syracuse and one in albany.

But you have to make an appointment.

The sites will be opened again 3 weeks later to administer second doses.

Cuomo says as federal vaccine supply's increase, new york will continue to create pop up testing sites at locations statewide to ensure everyone in the community has access to the vaccine.

"this is a war.

Think of it like a war.

And we've had generations who went to war, and 329 days is not long when you are at war, right?

We had generations that spent years at war.

Concept of fatigue, "well, i'm tired."

This is a fight.

And when you tire before the emy tire you know what happens?

The enemy wins.

We don't have the luxury of fatigue.

