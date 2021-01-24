The Shawneetown Fire Department Is This Week's Hometown Hero

Welcome back--- our first wabash --- to introduce the welcome back--- our first hometown heroes of 20-21 -- are a team of firefighters -- who are proving the bond they have -- goes far beyond their teamwork on 9-1-1 calls.... tonight--i take us west of the wabash --- to introduce the illinois crew.

"we've known for a long time that our community is behind us 100 percent on what we do."

It's in the small city of shawneetown--- where the sense of community--is alive and well.... but it's inside this station right on posey avenue--- where 30 volunteer firefighters--- answer the call to help--- everyday.... "we've got guys that do everything here.

We've got guys from truck drivers, to farmers, to coal miners."

But within the last year--they found one of their own--has a loved one in a battle of their own.... "we got a brother in need.

Cancer is a bad thing, we can't do anything else about it other than just try to help him in anyway that we can."

In the last week--- the crew brainstorming ways to do their part---the final idea---a fish fry... "everything is 100 percent donated.

Everything from fish, potatoes, drinks."

Because of the pandemic---the meals will be pick up only... but the response---has been what the firefighters call--- overwhelming---- "i mean it's just absolutely unreal the amount of people that are stepping up.

I mean even if it's just a facebook post, i mean it's still, it's unbelievable the community support that we've got."

There isn't a set amount on what they plan to raise---but all the money will go towards the family---- the plan is to serve as many people they can... and like many families--they are there---to have each others back---in both the good and bad--- "it just fills you with joy just knowing everyone is stepping and doing what they can."

