Monday, February 8, 2021

One Hospitalized After Saturday Morning Fire

Credit: WEVV
Fire crews responding to an early morning fire in the 11-hundred block of covert avenue... fire officials say one woman was injured by fighting the fire--cutting her feet on broken glass.... she was taken to an area hospital.... and e-f-d tell us--- the fire likely started from a power- strip overload and fish tank overheating as result..... there was no structural damage to the house and

