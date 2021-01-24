One Day Mass Vaccination Clinic

County adds 12 new positives.

In dubois county --- it's*a sooner rather than later mindset for health officials attempting to take control of covid-19.... that window of opportunity for immunity opening today.... 44news reporter marisa patwa takes a look at the massive clinic -- that is be encouraging hoosier to roll up their sleeves.

Twelve hundred doses of the moderna vaccine were administered to seniors over seventy, health care workers and law enforcement officers here at jasper middle school and it's all thanks to the dubious' county health department's one day -- mass clinic.

When the health department first received the call to host the clinic -- they jumped at the opportunity -- and it could not have come at a better time -- with fifteen new cases of covid-19 reported on saturday "at the health department we really only have the capacity to do about ninety a day because of social distancing -- so this large facility gives us the opportunity to get a lot of people through in a quick time."

Of course with any large operation -- there were a few hiccups "people come -- they think they're scheduled -- they're not -- they have appointments other places -- so we've been trying to take care of those issues as they come."

While this seventy year - old -- was thrilled to be able to get vaccinated so quickly "if everyone can get a vaccine -- we can get back to normal again -- i have a ninety six year old mother in law and i've always been worried about protecting her as well so the sooner i could get it -- the better."

As for health leaders --- they are hopeful the vaccines will help some of the stress covid-19 has caused "the sooner we can get our population immunized -- and try to get this behind us -- the better off we'll be."

Those second doses of the modera vaccine will be administered on february twentieth reporting in jasper